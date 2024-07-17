The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards are finally here, bringing with it a huge celebration of LGBTQ+ stars leading the silver screen.

The 2024 Emmy nominations have landed, and queer talent and shows are getting the recognition they deserve. Specifically, The Bear has landed an impressive 23 nods at the Emmys 2024. This means the series has set a new record for the most nominations in a single year for the Comedy category – being that the 2023 Emmys only just took place in January.

The hit comedy-drama show follows an award-winning chef (played by Jeremy Allen White) returning to his hometown to manage his deceased brother’s sandwich shop.

Ayo Edebiri has rounded off season two of The Bear (season three is not eligible for the awards this year) with a nod for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, following her first-ever Emmys win last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Jeremy Allen White has also been nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show, while the series has also been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ayo Edebiri has won several awards for her role in The Bear. (FX)

The Ricky Martin-fronted comedy-drama television series Palm Royale is also up for a nomination in the same category.

Elsewhere, Andrew Scott has landed his second and third-ever Emmys nominations for his work in Ripley as Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie as the scheming serial killer, who steals the identity of Dickie Greenleaf, after falling for his lavish lifestyle. He is also nominated as a producer for the series.

You may like to watch

Andrew Scott has been nominated for a second and third-ever time at the Emmys for Ripley. (Netflix)

Matt Bomer is reclaiming his Emmy status with his nominated performance as an Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie in Fellow Travelers, after earning his first-ever Emmy nomination 10 years ago for his supporting role in HBO’s The Normal Heart. The actor played Felix Turner, a gay reporter at the New York Times who is living with AIDS during the epidemic, in the 2014 Ryan Murphy-directed film.

His Fellow Travelers co-star Jonathan Bailey is celebrating his first-ever Emmy Award nomination in the same category for the series.

Meanwhile, actors Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd are both up for nods for their work in Baby Reindeer. Written, created by and starring bisexual comedian Gadd, the Netflix series tells the autobiographical story of struggling comedian Donny’s (Gadd) traumatic ordeal with a stalker called Martha, played by Pride star Gunning.

Richard Gadd is up for Emmy nominations for Baby Reindeer. (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race is also up for a nod for the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category.

The 2024 Emmy Awards are set to take place on 15 September and can be streamed on 16 September on Hulu.