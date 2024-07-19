Author JK Rowling has claimed to know the “best cure” for gender dysphoria.

Gender dysphoria the feeling of being uncomfortable or uneasy with your gender identity and can be broken into three classifiable sub-categories: physical, social and mental/emotional.

Rowling is now so well-known for her anti-trans views that even Elon Musk has called for her to tweet less about trans people and instead share “interesting and positive content” on X (formerly known as Twitter).

But the plea has seemingly fallen on deaf ears as the creator of the Harry Potter series has once again taken to social media to call out people supporting gender-affirming care for transgender youngsters.

Her recent post on X/Twitter comes in the wake of the new Labour government’s decision to defend an emergency Tory ban on private puberty blocker prescriptions for trans youth.

‘The single best cure is letting nature take its course’

Rowling posted a Talk TV broadcast featuring Labour culture secretary Lisa Nandy defending the ban on private puberty blocker prescriptions with the caption: “the times they are a-changing’”.

The post prompted psychiatrist Jack Turban to reply highlighting a paper that the recent Cass Review into trans youth healthcare rated as high quality, which showed that those who accessed blockers for adolescent gender dysphoria had better mental-health outcomes.

After the pair had a back and forth, Rowling claimed: “The vast majority of children grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to go through puberty. The single best cure is letting nature take its course.”

She attached research from 2022 in support of her stance.

This is false. The vast majority of children grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to go through puberty. The single best cure is letting nature take its course.https://t.co/NlGjYwULLm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 17, 2024

However, a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine last year revealed how gender-affirming care improves the mental health of trans teens by boosting positive emotions, life satisfaction and self-confidence.

Similar analysis, collated by the American Journal of Surgery and published in April, collected data from three medical research databases which examined the regret rates for plastic surgery, major life decisions and vital surgical procedures.

The research showed that transition-related regret was considerably lower than that which follows having children, abortions or even knee surgery.