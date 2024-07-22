Tech billionaire Elon Musk has mocked vice president and new frontrunner to be the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, over a video that shows her sharing her pronouns and accommodating the blind.

The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, showed his disdain for a clip in which Harris shares her pronouns and describes her clothes in a governmental meeting.

The clip, posted two years ago, shows Harris welcoming a committee to the White House and describing herself as a “woman sitting at the table, wearing a blue suit.”

Musk shared the clip, seemingly in response to the news that president Joe Biden has ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris as the Democrats’ candidate, writing: “Imagine four years of this…”

VP: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

What Musk didn’t clarify was that the meeting was an event for the visually impaired and near-sighted, and that Harris was describing herself for their benefit.

The meeting, hosted in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, was held as part of an anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and touched upon how abortion restrictions affect the disabled following the repeal of Roe v Wade.

Instead, Musk and several other right-wing pundits used it to suggest that Harris was somehow talking nonsense or, as some of those responding to his post wrote about a disabilities sensitivity meeting, is “r******d.”

Harris was not the only person to describe herself during the meeting. The opening speaker said she was an “Asian and white female with dark brown hair, wearing a red sleeveless top,” while another told everyone he was a “tall Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants”.

Musk and others simply laughed at the vice president, with the Tesla owner writing in another response: “Bwahahah.”

The White House has previously condemned Musk for his rhetoric, in particular after he spread a conspiracy theory that Jewish people are pushing “hatred against whites.”

Musk, who denied it was antisemitic, wrote that a post spreading the conspiracy theory of so-called “white genocide” was the “actual truth.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the interaction was a “hideous lie” that was an “unacceptable” act of “antisemitism.”