Cher announces two-part memoir, and it can’t come out quickly enough

After years of fans hoping and praying, Cher’s two-part memoir has finally been given a release date — and it can’t come out quickly enough.

The legendary pop star announced she began working on the memoir back in 2018, with the book originally slated for a 2020 release. Obviously, that never quite happened. But it’s second time lucky for Cher, who is finally releasing the book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One in November 2024.

Cher took to Instagram on Wednesday (24 July) to share a black-and-white book cover of her upcoming memoir. “Please be ten parts,” one fan urged, while another quipped that they’ve “pre-ordered immediately.”

Whoopi Goldberg even commented beneath the post, writing: “I can’t wait Cher, I’m excited & yes Please read the Audiobook it would be so great to hear your voice and feel your vibe in every word.”

Dey Street Books, which is an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers, said in a statement: “After more than 70 years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir.

“With her trademark honesty and humour, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.”

The first portion is set to detail the “Believe” singer’s early life as a child, before growing up and going on to marry fellow performer Sonny Bono, “the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart”.

Known as Sonny & Cher, the pair married in 1964 and co-hosted the Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and The Sonny & Cher Show. Cher filed for divorce from her former husband in 1974, which was finalised the following year.

The singer, 78, told viewers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last November that she struggled to open up about the difficult parts of her life in the book. “I just totally chickened out. I didn’t put in some things that need to be in, and they’re not comfortable. But they need to be put in, so I have to go back and man up.”

Cher: The Memoir, Part One will be released on 19 November. Part Two is set to follow in spring 2025.