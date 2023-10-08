Cher admits she isn’t a fan of Cher and ‘almost never’ likes her own music

Cher has confessed that she isn’t the biggest fan of her own music, saying she “almost never” likes her songs even if other people love them.

The pop star has been making music since the 60s as a solo artist and with her former husband, Sonny Bono. Despite her massive success and global renown, the “Believe” singer explained that she’s so hyper critical of her work that she doesn’t love every song she has put out.

While talking about her new Christmas album, Cher told Billboard that her new songs are not “Christmas Christmas” songs, but she thought they’re “just great songs” – especially compared to her previous work.

“And I never say that because I almost never like what I do,” the singer said.

“But I mean people love it and I’m happy.

“I’m so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them.”

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer added she had “no intention of doing a Christmas album”, but she was happy to be able to put out something festive with her own spin on it.

“Everybody’s gotten ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ and all that,” she said.

“I just said to [Warner Records], ‘There will be Christmas songs and they’ll be appropriate, but I want to do what I feel.’”

The album, simply titled Christmas, includes both original Cher songs and covers of classic yuletide songs. There are also special collabs with Stevie Wonder, Tyga, Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper on the album.

Earlier this week, Cher kicked off the festive season by dropping a new single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her album to stellar reviews.

Fans raved about the song “slaps” and that they are “obsessed” with the hit because it sounds “exactly like you’d imagine a Cher Christmas song to sound like”.