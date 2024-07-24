Right-wingers are swearing off motorbikes now after declaring a boycott against much-loved brand Harley-Davidson because of its support of LGBTQ+ inclusion and Pride.

The American giant has become embroiled in a right-wing backlash after music-video director Robby Starbuck accused it of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The term DEI typically refers to progressive programmes that promote equity and inclusion, but has been appropriated by conservatives in the past few months as a way to criticise anything that features or benefits minorities.

“Harley-Davidson seems to have forgotten who their core customers are,” Starbuck said in a post on Monday (22 July). “I don’t think the values at corporate reflect the values of nearly any Harley-Davidson bikers.”

Failed-political-candidate-turned-right-wing pundit Starbuck provided no evidence that Harley-Davidson’s “core audience” are bigots who are against DEI initiatives.

“Do Harley riders want the money they spend to be used later by corporate to push an ideology that’s diametrically opposed to their own values?” he went on to ask.

In its 120-year history, Harley-Davidson has never purported to represent groups which go against DEI initiatives. In fact, the company has a long history of promoting LGBTQ+ rights and has consistently shared posts in solidarity with queer people and Pride.

In 2020, the company posted a picture of two individuals riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a Pride flag attached, writing: “All riders are welcome in our family.”

The company has also been a regular contributor to the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce – a not-for-profit organisation that promotes economic growth and opportunities among pro-queer businesses – since at least 2013.

After the company became a platinum-level founding member of the organisation, vice-president of human resources Tonit Calaway said: “Personal freedom is the cornerstone of our purpose, which is only possible through inclusion.

“Aligning our work with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce furthers our purpose and supports members of the LGBT community, those already working for Harley-Davidson and those we hope to recruit.”

In the past view weeks, Starbuck, who stood as a write-in candidate for the House of Representatives in Tennessee in 2022, has also taken aim at rural retail chain Tractor Supply as well as tractor-making giant John Deere. John Deere abandoned its LGBTQ+ inclusion schemes in the wake of the right-wing backlash.