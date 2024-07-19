Agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere has abandoned its LGBTQ+ inclusion schemes in the wake of a right-wing backlash.

The company, with headquarters in Moline, about 160 miles west of Chicago, became the latest focus of conservative ire for supporting Pride initiatives and encouraging staff to be inclusive by using pronouns.

The campaign was led by right-wing activist Robby Starbuck, who highlighted the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and encouraged his supporters to email chief executive John May, in a bid to “end woke programmes”.

In a post on social media on Tuesday (16 July), the company said to “best serve our customers and employees” it is “always listening to feedback and opportunities to improve”.

It went on to say: “We will no longer participate or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals or events. Business resource groups will exclusively be focused on professional development, networking, mentoring and supporting talent recruitment efforts.”

All company-mandated training materials and policies would be audited to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages while being in compliance with federal, state and local laws, the company promised while reaffirming that “the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification have never been and are not company policy”.

Our customers’ trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance to everyone at John Deere. We fully intend to earn it every day and in every way we can. pic.twitter.com/8BgyPyQJQo — John Deere (@JohnDeere) July 16, 2024

However, the statement also noted that the company “fundamentally believe a diverse workforce enables us to best meet our customers’ needs, and because of that, we will continue to track the advancement of the diversity of our organisations”, adding: “Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance to everyone at John Deere, and we fully intend to earn it every day and in every way we can.”

In response, Starbuck said: “Another huge win in our war on wokeness but I don’t think this is enough for customers to go back. Customers want to hear that DEI policies are entirely gone.

“While I’m not completely pleased, I don’t want to downplay the fact that this is another massive win. All of you are helping me force corporate America back to sanity. I won’t rest until we eliminate leftism from corporate America.”

The changes show “we’re a powerful force to be reckoned with”, he added.

Another agricultural company, Tractor Supply, faced boycott calls last month for, among other things, donating money to diversity and inclusion causes, which included projects that support LGBTQ+ youth.

The retail chain was also criticised by Starbuck, who decried the business for “having Pride month decorations in their office”.

