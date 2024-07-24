Snoop Dogg is joining NBC Universal’s team to cover the Olympics, and no, we’re not kidding.

The rapper, who was recently named as one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame before Friday’s opening ceremony in Paris on Friday (26 July), will provide regular reports for NBC and Peacock as a “special correspondent”, to provide a “unique” take on what’s happening, while exploring the city and interviewing athletes and their families and friends.

When the announcement was made in January, Snoop Dogg said: “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic love, ya dig?”

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has made his mark on the Olympic Games, having provided commentary during the dressage competition in Tokyo three years ago.

Snoop going nuts for a horse crip walking while watching dressage is still my favorite sports moment from the Doggfather pic.twitter.com/eVOH3THJ79 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 25, 2024

Speaking to Time magazine, the Drop It Like It’s Hot singer said he fell in love with The Games because he didn’t grow up with much. “It’s not like right now, where you got so many different things you can watch and social media and all that.

“We only had TV. There was only one TV in the house, so whatever one member of the family was watching, we were all forced to watch.”

“The Olympics was big because it would take over the whole house whenever it would come on. And it’s special ‘cause you’re seeing athletes for the first time in three, four years and they’re representing the country. That meant a lot, watching as a kid.”

He said he plans to bring “the fire and the smoke” to NBC’s coverage and that they are going to “make magic” together. He is specifically looking forward to talking to the US basketball team and try his hand at some events such as the 50m freestyle swimming.

“There’s things that I’m going to try. At the same time, I respect the sport and I respect the Olympics,” he insisted.

He will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis in the north of capital, which is home to the Stade de France Olympic stadium, the BBC reported. The stretch is the penultimate leg of the flame’s journey before the relay ends at the Eiffel Tower.

You can read all of our Paris Olympics 2024 coverage here.