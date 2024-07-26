Elon Musk’s ex Grimes has spoken out in support of the tech billionaire’s transgender daughter Vivian Wilson – who goes by “Vivllainous” on Instagram and Threads, after he claimed that she was “killed by the woke mind virus”.

Canadian musician Grimes, who dated Musk for years and is the mother of three of his children, declared on X: “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.” The X platform, formerly Twitter, is owned by Musk; Mark Zuckerberg’s rival organisation Meta own Threads.

The post has been viewed over three million times at the time of writing, and has over 85,000 likes.

— 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 26, 2024

In response to comments suggesting that people shouldn’t “change what God created”, Grimes said: “God gave us hands to build cathedrals, rockets to the moon. It’s clearly divine to make use of God’s greatest gift to humanity, which is creativity.”

This comes after Musk said he was “tricked” into allowing Vivian to take puberty blockers.

Speaking to Jordan Peterson, Musk said his daughter no longer speaks to him. While misgendering Wilson, Musk said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide. It’s incredibly evil… the people promoting this should go to prison.”

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” he added.

Wilson published a series of posts on X’s rival platform Threads, under her Vivllainous handle, in response to her father’s comments.

She said: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead. I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

She also claimed that Musk is an absentee father and that he “went to the Milo Yiannopoulous school of gay stereotypes”.

“I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general,” Wilson said.

She added that she is “legally recognised as a woman in the state of California” and that she doesn’t concern herself “with the opinions of those who are below” her.

Musk has been vocally opposed to the trans community for several years, posting several anti-trans tweets on his platform X.

Grimes previously revealed that she and Musk had a “big, long conversation” after he shared a slew of anti-trans tweets in 2023.

“I was like, ‘I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this’. Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation,” she said.