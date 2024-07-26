Elon Musk’s trans daughter has issued a blistering response to his claims about her, labelling him an absentee father who went to the “Milo Yiannopoulos school of gay stereotypes”.

On Monday (22 July), Musk spoke to right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson for the Daily Wire, where he said his daughter Vivian Wilson – who no longer speaks to him – had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus”.

Misgendering her throughout the interview, the X/Twitter and Tesla boss said: “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… I was told [Vivian] might commit suicide. It’s incredibly evil… the people promoting this should go to prison.

“It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually sterilisation drugs. I lost my son, essentially.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead. My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

She was “born gay and slightly autistic” which were “two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria” he added in a post on X. “I knew that from when he was about four years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear, like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous’, as well as his love of musicals and theatre. But he was not a girl.”

Vivian Wilson took to Threads to discredit Musk’s claims

In response, Wilson published a series of posts on X’s rival platform Threads, which is owned by Meta.

She made two tongue-in-cheeks posts about Musk describing her as “killed” and “dead”, writing: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead”, and “I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

Following this, she posted a long thread addressing all the claims, saying she finds the “slightly autistic” tweet the “funniest”.

She went on to say: “This is entirely fake. None of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from.

“My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulos school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said: ‘Eh, good enough’, in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f**king story.

“I did not have a “love of musicals and theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was f**king four. I did not know what these things were.

“My earliest real experience with musicals was when my twin brother had a Hamilton phase in 8th/9th grade and overplayed it so much in the car to the point where for a long time I swore off the entire genre.”

And she “never picked out jackets for him to wear and I was most certainly not calling them ‘fabulous’ because what the f**k?” Nor did she use the word fabulous when she was fou,r “because once again I would like to reiterate… I was four”.

Wilson continued: “This is so obvious, I don’t even think it warrants explanation but apparently people believe this nonsense so here I am.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was, I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.

“Obviously, he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.

Vivian Wilson released a series of posts on X’s rival Threads.

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.

“Obviously, Elon can’t say the same because he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-me’s who are quick to give it to him. Go touch some f**king grass.”

Before the latest claims about his daughter, Musk labelled her a “full communist” who thinks “anyone rich is evil”.

PinkNews has reached out to Elon Musk’s representatives for comment.