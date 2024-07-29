Pop superstar and Mother Monster Lady Gaga gave the Parisian gays everything they wanted last night (28 July), blasting snippets from her new album ‘LG7’ via the roof of a car.

Writing on Instagram last night, Gaga announced that she would be teasing her upcoming album as a thanks to fans who had come to see her at her hotel in France.

“I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel. I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7,” she wrote.

The “Bad Romance” hitmaker had been in the country’s capital city to perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday (26 July).

She stunned with a pre-recorded rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes”, performing on stairs along the bank of the city’s River Seine.

Lady Gaga performs Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. (Getty)

Following her lauded performance, she stuck around in Paris for a few days to see some of the events, including Simone Biles’ big return in the women’s gymnastics.

Videos shared on social media last night proved that Lady Gaga stayed true to her word, with the pop star popping out of the sun roof of a blacked out silver car, laptop in hand, ready to play snippets from her wildly anticipated new album.

[HD VIDEO AND AUDIO] Lady Gaga plays two snippets from #LG7 in Paris. pic.twitter.com/a7Rt72VJva — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) July 28, 2024

She seemingly played a small section of two new tracks, though it’s tricky to decipher exactly what they sound like or what the lyrics include due to fans screaming in excitement.

Some golden-eared fans and lip-reading sleuths believe that Gaga was singing along to one of the songs, and appeared to say the words: “I’ve become a notorious being.”

That would figure, if true.

"I've become a notorious being"



LG7 IS COMING



pic.twitter.com/DyKwKNferb https://t.co/61jFqyUdt8 — Arielle 🤘🏼🎸🖤 ABRACADABRA (@ari_joanne) July 29, 2024

Others believe one of the new songs is entitled “Abracadabra”.

From what we can tell, both snippets seem to veer heavily on the dance pop side of things, leaning into Gaga’s last album “Chromatica” and even “ARTPOP” territory.

After playing the two brief clips, Gaga waved and blew kisses at her adoring fans, before telling them in no uncertain terms: “Now, you have to wait.”

The superstar and Joker: Folie à Deux actress has spent much of the year suggesting that new music could be dropping any time soon.

In addition to playing the opening ceremony, Gaga previously appeared outside her Paris hotel to give her fans a special rendition of her A Star Is Born soundtrack hit, “Always Remember Us This Way”.

As if the Olympics, new music, and Joker: Folie à Deux wasn’t enough to keep the singer in the spotlight, she also appeared to announce her engagement to her entrepreneur partner, Michael Polansky.

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted a video of him welcoming the star to the Games, with Gaga then introducing Polansky as “my fiancé”.

