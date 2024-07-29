Tens of thousands of protestors marched together at London Trans+ Pride over the weekend.

Up to 60,000 marchers – a record number – took to the streets of central London on Saturday (27 July) in solidarity with trans and non-binary people across the world.

Participants, including Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, marched peacefully along the parade route, celebrating the lives of trans people and urging the government to do more to mitigate the inequality the community faces.

London Trans+ Pride co-founder Lewis G Burton said they were immeasurably proud of the turn out, adding that it was “powerful and poignant” at a time when celebrating trans joy is more important than ever.

“Often, due to vitriol and bigotry, inflated by the UK media, that our community faces, we feel we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved,” Burton added.

The proceedings began at Langham Place at 1pm on Saturday, with the march officially beginning at 2pm, and ending at the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

They heard speeches from pillars of the community, including Trans Legal Clinic chief executive Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, and the founder of the Trans Prisoner Alliance, Sarah Jane Baker, who made her anticipated return to the event after she was arrested for a speech she had made last year.

Sarah Jane Baker (L) was back at the London Trans+ Pride march. (Getty)

Several protestors called on the new government to reverse the years of systematic transphobia under the Conservatives, while others condemned the rising number of hate crimes against the community.

London Trans+ Pride also noted that protestors stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine, Sudan, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo over human rights abuse they were suffering.

Dani St James, the found of charity Not A Phase said she was “immensely proud” to participate in the march, adding that the London Trans+ Pride team were incredible.

“Each year, they bring us together to continue the vital fight for trans liberation and to support one another,” she said. “The sea of people united sends a powerful message to the nation and the world: we remain strong in the face of adversity.”

Bergdorf said that each event she attends is “even more empowering and galvanising than the last,” especially during the “trying times” for trans people in the UK.

And a spokesperson for Trans+ charity Mermaids wrote: “London Trans+ Pride provides a sanctity of community at a time of fear, uncertainty and anger across the trans and wider LGBTQ+ community.

“The government’s attempts to roll back our basic human rights, including our access to healthcare provisions and our right to an education free from discrimination, have cultivated a harmful climate of toxicity.

“Trans Pride is a salve for that. It gives the community, friends, supporters and acquaintances the opportunity to laugh, cry, shout and celebrate [one another], mobilised by the message that none of us are free until all of us are free.”

