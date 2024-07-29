Novak Djokovic responds to Andy Murray’s ‘lovers’ remark during Olympics

Tennis player and Paris 2024 Olympics star Novak Djokovic has issued a tongue-in-cheek response to Andy Murray’s joke about the pair being lovers.

Murray is gearing up for the final matches of his career at the Paris Olympics, having already pulled off an incredible comeback with partner Dan Evans in their first men’s doubles game by saving five match points before going on to beat Japanese pair Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in a third-set tie-break.

Two-time Olympic champion Murray had thanked frequent rival and former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic for “25 years of competition” in a touching Instagram post, that included a cheeky proposition for the Serbian.

“Rivals, doubles partners, friends and lovers?”, pointing to a picture of the pair looking like they were about kiss on the court.

“Thanks for the 25 years of competition and good luck for rest of your career.”

The Serbian has now responded to the quip in a since-expired Instagram Story – and it’s bad news for anyone hoping for some extra ball play between the pair off court.

You may like to watch

“Andy, I loved playing against you, playing doubles together and sharing some great memories as friends,” he wrote.

“I will ‘pass’ on being lover. I hope you understand. What an amazing career, legendary. Thank you for inspiring all of us players and many people all over the world.”

Scot Murray beat Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, to win his first Wimbledon singles title in 2013.

He is the only tennis player to have won two Olympics singles titles, having taken back-to-back gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is set to face old rival Rafael Nadal in a second-round singles clash, after easing past Australia’s Matt Ebden, dropping just one game on Saturday (27 July).

You can read all our Olympics coverage here.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful