Canadian non-binary Olympian Quinn made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first out, transgender, non-binary athlete to compete in the Games – and now they’re taking Paris by storm.

In Tokyo, they were also the first out, transgender, non-binary athlete to earn a gold medal, and – continuing their barrier-breaking trajectory – they then became the first openly transgender and non-binary footballer to play at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

They were selected again for the Canadian Olympic team back in January, being named as one of our midfielders selected out of 18 players named to the squad.

Quinn has become a shining beacon of trans, non-binary representation in the football world and has been proudly advocating for trans rights in sports, fighting for pay equity, as well as scoring on the field.

Quinn previously said they are “proud” and “optimistic for change” after their debut at the Olympics.

They wrote on Instagram: “First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don’t know how to feel. I feel proud seeing ‘Quinn’ up on the lineup and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.”

When did Quinn come out?

Quinn came out as non-binary and transgender in 2020 and uses gender neutral pronouns.

After coming out, Quinn changed their name by adopting their former surname as their singular name.

After coming out, Quinn expressed their deep disappointment in news outlets reporting on their successes using their deadname.

On X, they said: “Nearly every publication, including LGBTQ+ news sources, has used my deadname while reporting my story. The news matters and it’s crucial to write about trans people using their name & pronouns. Please do your research, change your headlines, and grow.”

Who is Quinn’s girlfriend and is she in Paris?

Quinn is dating a woman named Anya Quig, who uses she/her pronouns and goes by @Anyamango on Instagram. And yes, she is in Paris to support her partner as they play for the Canadian women’s soccer team.

Both Quinn and Anya regularly share photos of each other on their Instagram accounts, along with photos of a golden retriever called Ivan that the couple appear to share – they certainly make for a cute little family.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics began, Anya shared an Instagram story showing her in the Olympic soccer stadium showing her support for Quinn, with Canadian flags visible in the foreground. Canada beat France 2-1 in the nail-biting match, which was held yesterday (28 July).

Quinn’s girlfriend Anya shared an Instagram story from the side of the pitch at yesterday’s match (Instagram: Anyamango)

According to LinkedIn, Anya works as a research coordinator at the University of Washington.

The 2024 Canada women’s soccer team’s next match is on 31 July when they take on Colombia.

