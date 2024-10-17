Trans non-binary footballer Quinn was one of those who criticised a women’s team’s “Too Many Balls” campaign.

Boston National Football Club, the newest side in the National Women’s Soccer League, launched its “Too Many Balls” campaign on Tuesday (15 October).

“Boston loves its balls… there are too many balls in this town”. We are BOS nation, where anything is possible. No balls necessary,” a video narrator said, before noting the exception was a football.

A day after the campaign was unveiled, following negative reaction online, the campaign was axed and the video removed. The club admitted that it had “missed the mark” in an attempt to “create a bold and buzz-worthy launch campaign”.

‘Colossally stupid’

One person took to X/Twitter to call the video “colossally stupid”, while trans and non-binary Seattle Reign midfielder Quinn wrote on Instagram: “Feels transphobic. Yikes.”

Quinn, who came out as non-binary and trans in 2020, made history at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago by becoming the becoming the first out, transgender, non-binary athlete to compete in the Games.

You may like to watch

I *LIVE* for corporate f*ck-ups.



Boston's new Women's Soccer League team—BOS NATION FC (the name is actually *not* the worst thing here)—launched to this colossally stupid BALLS video. Holy sh*t @NWSLBoston 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gPyJSLZ8YM — Skol Rant (@SkolRant) October 16, 2024

Editor-in-chief of The Women’s Games, and former Manchester City star Sam Mewis was another critic, saying: “We don’t need to centre men’s sports in our conversations now. I hope the club takes feedback from the people close to the city and from the fans.”

"I hope that the club takes feedback from the people close to the city and from the fans." 👏@sammymewy weighs in on Boston's NWSL team launch campaign and their response to the backlash. pic.twitter.com/jXbso4ZjoH — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) October 16, 2024

The team took to X to publish an apology, acknowledging that the content didn’t “reflect the safe and welcoming environment we strive to create for all”.

It went on to apologise to the LGBTQ+, and, “in particular”, the trans community “for the hurt caused”, adding: “Thank you to all who have held us accountable by calling for us to do better. We hear you and we will, together.”

From us to you. pic.twitter.com/ASHFHltb5n — NWSL Boston (@NWSLBoston) October 16, 2024

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.