British comedian Jack Whitehall is set to star in a new Prime Video series called Malice, which has eerie similarities to the hit Barry Keoghan movie Saltburn.

Whitehall will play Adam Healey, a male nanny who earns the trust of the wealthy Tanner family, using his manipulative nature to send the family spiralling.

The official synopsis reads: “Set in London and Greece, Malice is full of dark family secrets, manipulation, and betrayal, asking the question: why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much?”

Malice is being compared to Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn because both begin with a similar premise: a middle-class kid getting involved with a rich person or persons and becoming obsessed with becoming them – or in Whitehall’s case, destroying them.

However, based on the little information available about Malice, it doesn’t appear to have any queer storylines: and certainly no scenes where people drink semen-laced bathwater.

Whitehall will appear in Prime Video’s Malice, alongside David Duchovny (arguably most famous for his portrayal of Agent Fox Mulder in The X Files) playing the Tanner patriarch Jamie, while Game of Thrones star Carice van Houten plays his wife Nat.

Harry Gilby, Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, and Phoenix Laroche will play the three Tanner children. The cast also includes Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey, Rianna Kellman, and Jade Khan.

Malice is expected to debut on Prime next year. (Prime Video)

The series, which was written and produced by James Wood, recently finished filming and is expected to be out in 2025.

In a statement about the role, Whitehall said: “What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.”

“I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!”

This is certainly not the first time Whitehall has appeared on TV, previously appearing in popular British comedies Fresh Meat and Bad Education and more recently acting in a BBC adaptation of the Evelyn Waugh novel Decline and Fall.

He is also expected to appear in an upcoming romantic comedy titled Silent Retreat with Isabella Rossellini.