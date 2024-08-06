Civil War star and LGBTQ+ ally Nick Offerman has said that he will be voting for Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election, and not the “f**king weird” Donald Trump.

Appearing at the virtual Comics for Kamala fundraising event on Monday night (5 August), the actor and singer-songwriter performed an original song for “Kamala-curious” viewers at home who “might have once been blind but now can see a way clear to decency”.

Performing the track to the tune of “God Bless The USA”, he sang: “I’m proud to be a Kamala man, who has quit the GOP, because I can’t just abide by a man who’s tried for 34 felonies.

“I’ll proudly stand up and face the facts that the men I once cheered are a bunch of wing-nut white nationalists… well, those guys are f**king weird.”

GOP stands for the Grand Old Party, the nickname of the Republicans.

In May, Republican presidential candidate Trump became the first former or sitting US president to be convicted of felony crimes. He was found guilty on 34 counts, as part of an historic hush-money trial.

“So, I’m proud to be on Kamala’s side, where I know I’ll never see some spray-tanned tool denying a girl her ethnic identity,” Offerman went on to sing, referring to Trump’s recent comments about Harris having “turned Black”.

The lyrics continued: “And [Trump’s running mate] JD Vance looks like a baby’s butt underneath that creepy beard, so I’ll say it loud and I’ll sing it proud: those guys are f**king weird.”

Offerman issued one last statement of support for Harris: “Trump and Vance, they don’t got a chance. Those guys are f**king weird.”

Following the release Alex Garland’s dystopian drama Civil War earlier this year, in which Offerman plays an unnamed president of the United States, the actor was forced to deny suggestions that he had based his character on Trump.

While he has previously described politics as a “very thorny subject”, he has also referred to himself in no uncertain terms as a “progressive”, a liberal and a Democrat.

Offerman was honoured at the Independent Spirit Awards in February for his role of Bill in The Last of Us’ gay love story episode between his character Bill and Frank, played by Murray Bartlett.

In a fiery acceptance speech, he slammed anti-LGBTQ+ “a**holes” who directed homophobic hate his way after the episode aired in January 2023.

“Thanks to HBO for having the guts to participate in this storytelling tradition that is truly independent, stories with guts that, when homophobic hate comes my way and says: ‘Why did you have to make it a gay story?’ we say, ‘Because you ask questions like that. It’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you a**hole’,” he said.

Comics for Kamala included appearances from stars such as Agatha All Along‘s Kathryn Hahn, who proclaimed that “truly it has been Kamala all along”.

Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda was also present and ready to take down Trump.

“It’s not just because the orange man is terrible, it’s because Kamala is the leader we need right now,” said Fonda, who played first lady Nancy Reagan in 2013’s The Butler. “She’s fierce, she’s smart, she’s experienced and she can beat him.”