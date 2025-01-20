Donald Trump has been sworn in for his second term as president of the United States, beginning what looks set to be a dark four years ahead for LGBTQ+ Americans.

On Monday (20 January), the Republican leader took the oath of office and was sworn in as the 47th US president at the US Capitol in Washington DC, alongside his his vice-president JD Vance.

The ceremony normally takes place outside the Capitol but was moved indoors this year due to a winter storm which brought freezing temperatures and Arctic winds to the east coast, putting more than 70 million Americans under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in various states.

Trump’s inauguration comes after thousands of people marched on the streets of Washington in protest to his incoming administration.

Giving his inaugural address as 47th US president, Trump said the “golden age of America begins right now” and the United States will be “the envy of every nation”.

“I will – very simply – put America first,” he said.

Trump went on to say the “scales of justice will be rebalanced” and he will end the “weaponisation” of the justice department.

“A tide of change is sweeping the country,” Trump continued, saying: “Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.”

Discussing his immediate policy changes and executive orders, Trump policy of the United States government will be that there are only two genders – “male and female” – and he will end “the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life”.

“We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit based,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrates with family after being sworn in at his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Former-president-turned-current-president, was victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential Election and had his win confirmed on 6 November when he surpassed 270 electoral college votes after securing the swing states and was projected to win the state of Wisconsin.

Prior to the swearing in ceremony and his inaugural address, Trump attended a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church just one block from the White House, often known as “Church of the Presidents” for its proximity to the executive mansion. This was followed by tea at the White House with outgoing president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, a traditional meeting which is meant to welcome in the new president.

The rest of the day will be busy for Trump who will sign his executive orders and attend an inaugural luncheon before the before a military parade, known as the Pass in Review, and the presidential parade take place. This will then be followed by the Oval Office ceremony and three inaugural balls.

Trump’s inauguration marks the official start of his presidency and he has already made it clear he has a raft of executive orders ready to sign on hot button issues ranging from immigration to energy and government operations.

On the campaign trail, Trump also pledged roll back rights for LGBTQ+ folks – namely trans people – saying he would immediately bar trans women from sport, reinstate his trans military ban, crack down on LGBTQ+ inclusive education and halt DEI in government.

In the lead up to the election Trump pushed anti-LGBTQ+ narratives that were packed full of falsehoods, including that school teachers are performing highly complicated gender affirming surgeries on pupils during the course of the school day.

Addressing the crowd at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Sunday (19 January), Trump told his supporters they are “going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy”.

“We have to set our country on the proper course,” he said.

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home.”

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ahead of Trump’s return to power, LGBTQ+ and human rights groups expressed trepidation about what his next term in office could mean for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

GLAAD’s President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, said in a statement: “LGBTQ people are in all states, communities, families and workplaces, and leaders should include and protect us with the fundamental freedoms all Americans enjoy.

“On the day of the inauguration – which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a celebration of one of our country’s most relentless civil rights heroes – we seek comfort in the long history of the fight for liberty and justice in America.

“We urge every reporter and all Americans to elevate everyone’s right to be themselves and be safe. Together we must hold the incoming administration to the promise of equal justice under law, and resist threats to our basic American right to live freely and with dignity.”

Jaymes Black (they/she/he), CEO of The Trevor Project, issued a lengthy statement addressed directly to LGBTQ+ youth who “may be feeling afraid about what your future in this country might look like”.

“You are not alone. You are loved. And you have millions of people fighting for you to lead the healthy, safe, and long life that you deserve,” Black said.

“Even in your darkest moments, even as newsrooms publish headlines about anti-LGBTQ+ policies, or you come across hostile perspectives on social media – you are never alone, even if you may feel that way.”

Black noted The Trevor Project saw a huge surge in calls from worried youth following Trump’s election win, saying “your feelings are valid and they are shared” as “any of us are navigating difficult feelings along with you”.

They continued: “There may be negative news about your rights or your identity in the coming days and months. It may be hard to hear – or even understand. But, I want you to know the vast majority of people want you to thrive exactly as you are. If you ever need support, The Trevor Project’s counselors are available 24/7.

“Please know that we will continue fighting for you, as will our partners, allies, and advocates in every corner of the country. We’re here. We aren’t going anywhere. And no matter what the future holds, we know how to survive – and thrive – together.”