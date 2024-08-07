‘UK Black Pride means pride in our existence and pride in our resistance’

HIV activist Marc Thompson has said Britain is “really lucky” to be home to a diverse array of Pride events, ahead of the weekend’s “important” UK Black Pride (UKBP).

Thompson has lived with HIV since 1986. His diagnosis spurred him on to work at the frontlines of social justice activism and educating the public about the virus.

Ahead of UK Black Pride, which will be staged at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in Stratford, East London, on Sunday (11 August), Thomas, who’s been an activist for 30 years, spoke to PinkNews about the importance of the event.

Black Pride is ‘acknowledging this strong place we are at’

To him, UK Black Pride is “a celebration and acknowledgement of the history, richness, activism, love and the community” that he is part of.

“It means acknowledging this really strong place that we are at, given all the struggles we have had to face. It’s pride in my history, pride in our existence, pride in our resistance and the fact that we live life to the full in spite of all those things.”

Thompson said there have been many moments throughout his life where his Blackness and queerness have intersected through his work. He recalled being instrumental in the 90s in getting what was then the general Pride event to provide spaces for people of colour.

Marc Thompson ensured there were spaces for Black and people of colour at Pride events in the 90s. (Denis Robinson)

“I’m really proud to say that the DNA of those events runs through to UKBP today,” he said, adding that creating such spaces was needed so that people can enjoy “the music, the culture, the things that make us Black”.

Unfortunately, he might not be able to attend the event this year, which runs from noon until 8pm. “I hope to but I’ve just started a new job, leading the London HIV prevention programme, so it’s a busy time for me.

“But if not, I’ll certainly be there in spirit, and many of the great HIV prevention organisations I support, like the Love Tank, Positive East, Metro and Spectra will be there, making sure people get access to HIV prevention tools and information.”

Thompson said “we’re really lucky” to have many Pride events in the UK that are open to everyone, including Trans Pride and Muslim Pride.

“When we look across the diaspora, where there are many people [who] don’t even have one of those, we are very fortunate and we need to lean into it,” he said of people going to whichever events they choose.