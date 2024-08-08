In an awkward on-air moment, BBC Olympics commentator and former Team GB javelin thrower Steve Backley found himself corrected by his co-host after using incorrect pronouns for US shot putter Raven Saunders.

US athlete Saunders, who won a silver medal during the Tokyo games, was competing in the women’s shot put qualifying round at the Stade de France on Thursday (8 August). During the event, Backley referred to Saunders, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, as “her” multiple times.

The slip-up did not go unnoticed by co-commentator Jazmin Sawyers, who stepped in to correct him.

“The colorful character of Raven Saunders back. Good to see her back, sort of. Sort of see her, I mean,” Backley told BBC viewers, referencing Saunders’ distinctive mask.

Sawyers replied: “Well we can’t see them very well. Raven Saunders is actually non-binary and wearing the mask there, we’re quite used to seeing them with interesting attire.”

The BBC has yet to comment on the on-air gaffe.

Why does Raven Saunders wear a mask?

Before a shot put competition Raven Saunders transforms into their alter ego, The Hulk.” That includes mask, sunglasses, gold teeth, hair dyed green and purple and long bedazzled nails … @usatf @GiveMe1Shot pic.twitter.com/crj5T1XMUB — Patrick Graham (@pgraham34) August 8, 2024

Raven Saunders, who secured a place in the Olympic final following their third putting attempt of 18.62m, is no stranger to the spotlight.

Known for their flamboyant style and outspoken personality, Saunders has previously opened up about their mental health struggles and how they channel their inner “Incredible Hulk” as a coping mechanism.

“I learned how to compartmentalise, the same way that Bruce Banner learned to control the Hulk,” Saunders explained in a 2021 interview with Yahoo Sports.

During their appearance on Thursday, they wore a thick black mask that covered their face, orange-tinted sunglasses and had one side of their hair dyed green and the other half dyed purple.

They’ve explained that they became comfortable frequently wearing masks during the pandemic, and continued to do so as it helps them avoid distractions and focus on the task in hand.

