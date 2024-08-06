The gayest moments of the Paris 2024 Olympics so far

The Olympics have been full of queer moments, from gay Olympians snogging their partners to rugby players swapping shorts.

Taking place in the city of love, the Paris 2024 Olympics have featured queer athletes storming their disciplines and demonstrating what it means to be out and proud, to the joy of fans around the world.

We’ve seen an opening ceremony featuring Lady Gaga, Tom Daley snatching his fifth Olympic medal in front of husband Dustin Lance Black and their two children, and Cindy Ngamba making history after ensuring the Refugee Olympic Team’s first medal.

Along with a whole lot of thirst, and lots of tight Lycra and skimpy Speedos, here are some of the best LGBTQ+ moments from this year’s Games so far.

Drag queens and Lady Gaga at the opening ceremony

Controversy was on the menu as drag queens performed in the opening ceremony. (BBC)

The Olympics kicked off with an opening ceremony that begun on the River Seine and took viewers through the history of France, in a procession in which queer director Thomas Jolly wanted “everyone to feel represented”.

While Lady Gaga made an appearance to sing Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes” (My Feather Thing), RuPaul’s Drag Race star and Drag Race France host Nicky Doll, as well as spin-off winner Paloma and star Piche, also took to the stage in a section which caused conservative and religious outrage.

The queens walked the table like a runway, serving lewks and pure entertainment.

And, Laurence Fox seems to have another court case on his hands, after he called the troupe “devious little pedos” – leading Nicky Doll to confirm that she was taking legal action against the former Lewis star.

Rugby players Stephen Tomasin and Rodrigo Isgró swap shorts

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

US star Stephen Tomasin and Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgró competed against each other in the rugby 7s, and though Argentina triumphed, it seems there were no hard feelings because the pair promptly took their shorts off and swapped them after the match last week (27 July).

We know, we know, there’s a lot going on. Let’s all just calm down. The photo, captured by Reuters, went semi-viral for reasons completely unknown.

South Korean markswoman Kim Yeji sends sapphics spiralling

Kim Yeji hit the target with a legion of new fans. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

For gay men, it’s the divers in skimpy trunks or rugby players in short shorts that gets the blood pumping at the Olympics. But for sapphic viewers, some of the gayest moments have come from, shall we say, classier events.

South Korea’s Kim Yeji has made these Olympics just that bit more gay after sending queer women spiralling with her silver-medal-winning performance in the 10m air-pistol event.

Various footage, both from the Olympics and in resurfaced clips from the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in May, quickly made the rounds on social media.

Kim’s effortlessly cool demeanour and nonchalant manner (at breaking a world record, no less), had lesbian Twitter in a chokehold.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams kiss on the podium

Noah Williams( R) has what we want. (Getty)

Team GB sweetheart Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal after finishing second with Noah Williams in the men’s 10m platform synchronised diving, with his rainbow towel in hand.

Williams marked the occasion (and his first Olympic medal) by planting a smooch on Daley’s cheek, making thousands of gay men around the world turn green with envy.

It’s also worth noting that, pre-Olympics, Daley knitted his diving partner a “cock sock” – apparently available to see on Williams’ OnlyFans page – and tested the Olympics anti-sex beds for our viewing pleasure.

Alice Bellandi kisses her girlfriend after winning judo gold

That’s no judo hold, that’s Italy’s Alice Bellandi (R) celebrating winning the gold medal by kissing her girlfriend. (@Rai2/ X)

What better way to celebrate an Olympic gold than giving your girlfriend a kiss?

For Italy’s Alice Bellandi, who beat Israel’s Inbar Lanir in the 78kg division on Thursday (1 August), there ain’t no other way. Having added Olympic gold to her medal collection, she rushed to the crowd to give her partner, fellow judo star Jasmine Martin, a snog.

The moment was somewhat soured by Italian media referring to the moment as a “hug”, presumably in the same way that Tom Daley hugs his husband.

Boxer Cindy Ngamba secures Refugee Olympic Team’s first medal

Cindy Ngamba is guaranteed a medal, making Olympics history. (Getty)

Team LGBTQ+ have shot up the medal table this year, with queer athletes now sitting in 6th place.

Our dedicated breakdown is available here, but a special mention goes to gay boxer Cindy Ngamba, who made history after securing the Refugee Olympic Team’s first-ever medal.

On Sunday (4 August), UK-based Ngamba beat France’s Davina Michel to reach the 75kg semi-finals, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal.

“It means the world to me to be the first ever refugee to win a medal,” she said. “I’m a human, just like any other refugee and athlete all around the world.”

France’s Anthony Ammirati ruining his pole vault hopes with his bulge

Anthony Ammirati cocked up and failed to qualify for the pole vault final after his bulge dislodged the bar. (Getty Images/ BBC)

If we were knocked out of the Olympics because our – wait for it – penis was too big and we gained countless gay fans, we’d still take that as a win.

That’s what happened to France’s Anthony Ammirati, whose hopes of winning a medal were dashed when his manhood clipped the pole vault bar, causing it to fall with him to the mat and leaving him well short – well something had to be – of qualifying for the final.

Ammirati later admitted that he had failed to “fine-tune the settings” of his jump, which probably means what underwear he was wearing.

