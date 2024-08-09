Nymphia Wind, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, has gagged fans with an elaborate performance during the Paris 2024 Olympics on behalf of her native country Taiwan.

It’s the reign of Nymphia Wind, and banana fever has spread to the Paris 2024 Olympics to make the event even gayer.

Mere months after triumphing in the sixteenth season of flagship Drag Race franchise, Nymphia – who beat out queens like Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane to the crown – has performed at the Paris Cultural Olympiad (8 August).

Dressed in a resplendent black and yellow butterfly lewk, the queen of the banana took to the stage at the Taiwan Pavilion along with the Haus of Wind (Nymphia’s drag family) to perform several numbers celebrating her culture.

Nymphia Wind looks magnificent at the 2024 Olympic Games for her cultural performance representing Taiwan in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mbpkrFGkI1 — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) August 9, 2024

Videos from the event show Nymphia mingling with the crowd, performing “Vogue” by Madonna and, of course, committing to an extravagant costume change.

At one point during her set, Ms. Wind made a point to celebrate her Taiwanese heritage as the first ever East Asian winner of Drag Race.

You may like to watch

Taiwanese athletes cannot perform under the name of their own country at the Olympics, as China claims the island as its own; Addressing the matter, Nymphia told the crowd: “I know it says Chinese Taipei, but in my world it says Taiwan,” to cheers.

The event was live streamed on Nymphia’s YouTube channel, as well.

Fans have gagged at Nymphia’s performance, and praised yet another “amazing” moment in the queen’s reign.

“Congrats on winning the Olympics,” one joked, with another adding: “BEST WINNER OF THE FRANCHISE. NO ONE IS COMING CLOSE!”

“Nymphia’s reign has arguably been the most insane reign so far in Drag Race history lmao, she’s been HUSTLING,” a third added.

What is the Paris Cultural Olympiad?

The Paris Cultural Olympiad, where Nymphia Wind performed during the Olympics, is an array of artistic events that take place parallel to the Games, and celebrates global cultures.

Nymphia performed at the Taiwan Pavilion, one of the 15 national Olympic delegation houses in Nations Park in northern Paris’s Parc de la Villette.

As reported by Le Monde, the celebration, “include[d] modern renditions of traditional Taiwanese opera, DJ sets by young Taiwanese and indigenous Taiwanese musicians featuring the island’s Mandarin, Hokkien and Hakka languages,” alongside Nymphia’s performance.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.