Tom Daley has announced his retirement from diving following his success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying it’s “the right time to call it a day”.

Speaking to British Vogue, the five-time Olympic medal holder, 30, said that it was “emotional” being up on the diving board at the Olympics for the final time.

“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive,” he explained.

“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics. (Clive Rose/Getty)

Daley’s retirement from the sport which he participated in since he was seven-years-old comes after he won a silver medal in the men’s 10-metre synchronised diving event at this year’s games, alongside his diving partner Noah Williams.

He appeared on the podium holding his rainbow towel, a nod to the fact that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The infamous crocheter earned himself a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, alongside his then diving partner Matty Lee.

He had previously won three bronze medals, at the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 games.

Tom Daley (L) and Noah Williams (R) won silver in the men’s 10m synchro diving competition at Paris 2024. (Getty Images)

Tom Daley first entered the Olympics back in 2008 in Beijing, when he was just 14 years-old, making him Team GB’s second youngest male Olympian.

Reflecting on his time at Paris 2024, Daley told Vogue that it was “surreal” entering the competition for one last time.

“It feels very, very surreal,” he explained. “I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation. I was eager for it to be done.

“But when I walked out, and saw my husband [Dustin Lance Black ] and kids [Robbie and Phoenix] and my friends and family in the audience, I was like: ‘You know what? This is exactly why I did this. I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy’.”

