Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams have won a silver medal in the men’s 10m synchronised platform diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 30-year-old queer athlete, Team GB flag-bearer and prolific knitter made his return to the Olympics for the fifth time today (29 July), as he attempted to defend his title in the event.

Daley won the gold alongside his then partner Matty Lee at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bagging the much- sought-after top spot by a single point.

Yet at the Paris 2024 event, Daley and Williams managed to bag a silver, but lost out on the gold to China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao.

It was a strong start for Daley and Williams as the diving final kicked off just after 11am local time, with the duo scoring 53.40 in their first dive – which included one and a half somersaults.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams got silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Getty)

At that point, they were tied for the silver medal with Canada, while China were in prime position to bag the gold from the off.

China had been the favourite to take the gold since before Paris 2024 even began.

The pair’s second dive was dubbed “excellent” by commentators, but they were still left tied with Canada.

After dive number three, which was the inward three and a half somersaults dive, Tom Daley and Noah Williams landed five points ahead of Canada, securing the silver position on their own with 188.52 points.

China continued to take the top spot after the third dive, claiming 199.4 points.

Dive four – the back three and a half somersaults – saw Daley and Williams get a rapturous response from the audience, with commentators suggesting it was “exactly what we needed to see” if the duo were to stay in contention for the gold.

In the crowd, Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black and his kids Phoenix Rose and Robbie were seen yelling in praise.

Dive four landed the duo with 93.96 points, putting them way ahead of the Canadians in pole position to take home the silver.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Getty)

Yet China then did “absolutely brilliant”, acquiring 95.88 points and a 13 point lead overall.

The penultimate dive, though not as good as dive four, saw Daley and Williams maintain their silver position.

Daley and Williams’ final dive was one of their most impressive, bagging a score of 93.24 – and a grand total of 463.44. It’s Daley’s fifth Olympic medal, and completes his set – he has now bagged bronze, silver, and gold.

China finished with a staggering total of 490.35.

Daley’s next Paris 2024 appearance will be on 9 August, where he will vie for the gold in the men’s 10m single platform diving event.

