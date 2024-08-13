Former Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie have set a date for their wedding.

Kris Mochrie and Max Parker, who played brothers Lee and Luke Posner respectively in the ITV soap, took to Instagram to share their news.

The pair met on set in 2019 – although they never actually shared a scene – and subsequently started dating, publicly revealing their romance in July 2020.

Parker popped the question in 2022 and the couple showed off a sparkling new ring on Instagram, with Parker writing: “[Kris] deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. He said yes. Happiest moment of my life.”

The couple recently took to Instagram again to share that their wedding would take place on 7 August next year. “365 days, 365 things to do,” Mochrie joked.

The pair began dating shortly after meeting and “spent a lot of time together” after both had left the ITV show.

A source told The Sun: “They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job. The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over the summer. They’re really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds.”

Mochrie, who also had a short stint on Liverpool-based soap Brookside, played Emmerdale rapist Lee, who was killed by Robert Sugden, to avenge what Posner did to his sister Victoria.

While Mochrie left Emmerdale in 2019, Parker – who’s also been seen in Casualty and BBC’s hit wartime drama World on Fire – stayed until 2021, and could return in the future.

