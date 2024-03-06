Out gay actor Max Parker is set to star in thriller Strictly Confidential alongside Liz Hurley – the mother of the film’s director, Damian Hurley.

Strictly Confidential has already made waves for the fact that filmmaker Damian Hurley, 21, directed his mother – the legendary British actress and model – Elizabeth Hurley in a lesbian sex scene.

A first trailer teased Hurley as Lily, and a group of friends dealing with the suicide of Rebecca (Lauren McQueen) – with Mia (Georgia Lock) suspecting that there may be more to Rebecca’s death than first thought.

Joining that group of friends will be former Emmerdale star Max Parker, as Will. While his role has not been officially revealed, the trailer seems to hint that he will be playing a close friend (possibly partner) of Mia.

The news of Parker’s role was officially confirmed via Damian Hurley and Parker’s Instagram accounts, with a smouldering shot of the actor – best known for playing Luke Posner on the long running ITV soap – bathed in red lighting.

The official plot synopsis of the film is as follows: “On the anniversary of Rebecca’s death, Mia returns to the Caribbean paradise where she and her best friend shared her final days.”

“As Mia and sets out to unravel the mysterious events of her passing, old passions rise, new secrets are uncovered, and Mia is pulled into a seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder.”

Strictly Confidential is Damian’s first feature length film, with Elizabeth previously revealing that she promised her son that she would star in it.

He told PEOPLE: “During the making of my first-ever short film back in 2010 when I was 8, my mother promised me she’d be in my first feature.

“True to her word, the minute Strictly Confidential was green-lit, my mother dropped everything and raced out to the Caribbean to help,” he says.

Strictly Confidential is set to be released on 5 April in select cinemas, and will also be made available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms.