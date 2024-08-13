Baseball star Jarren Duran has been suspended from multiple games after directing a “horrific” homophobic slur towards a fan.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was caught uttering the homophobic slur during a match against the Houston Astros on 11 August.

After Duran issued an apology over the anti-gay slur, the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball organisations have announced a two-game suspension for the player. His suspension started with 12 August’s Red Sox games against the Texas Rangers.

His team also announced that his salary earned during the period of his suspension will be donated to the LGBTQ+ organisation PFLAG. Duran earns $760,000 per year, meaning that $8,172 of his earnings will be donated.

Following a 10-2 loss, Duran issued an apology. “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” he said. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed.

“I apologise to the entire Red Sox organisation, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ+ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

He vowed to use the incident to educate himself on why using the slur is wrong.

The Red Sox also addressed the matter, saying that they spoke to the player immediately after the game.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ+ community,” a club statement read. “We strive to be an organisation that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

What did Jarren Duran say?

After the Fenway Park fan yelled that Duran needed a “tennis racket”, the star turned towards the heckler and told him to “shut up” and directed the slur at them.

He was reported to say: “Shut up, you f**king f****t”.