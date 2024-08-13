Pokémon voice actor Rachael Lillis dies aged 46

Rachael Lillis, the voice actor behind the English language roles of Misty and Jessie in the TV series and movie adaptations of Pokémon has died at the age of 46.

Lillis’ co-star Veronica Taylor, who voices Ash in the animated series, announced the sad news that the star had died on 10 August.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 12 August, Taylor wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

She continued: “Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

Lillis’ sister Laurie Orr organised a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lillis’ medical care costs due to her breast cancer battle.

Laurie updated the page announcing the voice actor’s death: “With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love.”

She added: “My heart breaks losing my dear little sister, though I am comforted knowing she is free.”

Before her voice-acting roles, Lillis trained in opera. She then became known for providing the voices of Jessie and Misty in the animated series for 423 episodes between 1997 and 2015.

The beloved actor also joined the cast as she voiced the same roles in the films Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998), directed by Kunihiko Yuyama, and Pokémon The Movie 2000 (1999).

She is also known for voice acting roles in Hunter x Hunter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn and played the voice role of Satsuki in the 1992 TV series Guardian of Darkness.

If this story has affected you, call the Susan G. Komen Breast Care Helpline on 1877 465 6636 Monday to Thursday 9 am to 7 pm and Friday 9 am to 6 pm ET in the US, or Breast Cancer Now on 0808 800 6000 Monday to Friday 9 am to 4 pm and Saturday 9 am to 1 pm in the UK.