What your favourite Pokémon says about the type of queer person you are

There’s little doubt that Pokémon is inherently queer – in fact, ever since its debut in 1996, with the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, the franchise has built a huge fan base within the LGBTQ+ community.

From queer-coded characters (Team Rocket, we’re looking at you), to the most fabulous, androgynous-presenting Pokémon, here is what we think your favourite character says about type of queer person you are.