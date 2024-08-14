Kamala Harris appears on ‘historic’ TIME magazine cover – but reactions are mixed

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has appeared on the latest cover of TIME magazine and the reactions are mixed, to say the least.

The latest front cover of the magazine features a sketched black and white portrait of Harris surrounded by her presidential campaign supporters next to the words “Her moment”.

Harris declined to be interviewed for the article, but the story, titled “The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris,” begins by comparing her 6 August Philadelphia campaign rally to a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé concert.

At the start of this month both pop superstars were subjects of a rumour that spread about them endorsing the vice president through a joint concert, which hasn’t been proved to be true.

The article adds that her Philadelphia rally, which was attended by more than 14,000, “resembled the early days of Barack Obama.”

But despite the eye-catching cover, opinion was divided, even amongst people who support the Harris-Walz campaign.

Some people praised the Kamala Harris TIME cover with comments such as “amazing”, “historic” and “the next president of the United States”, while others suggested comparing her rally to a Taylor Swift concert was a bit “cringe”, and questioned the overall tone of the article.

I like her – and hey, you're one of my favorite people too. — John P. Hussman, Ph.D. (@hussmanjp) August 13, 2024

Just saw the incredible @TIME cover featuring @KamalaHarris! I've got goosebumps thinking about the barriers she's breaking & the inspiration she's sparking in my daughter's eyes! Meanwhile, Trump's aides are begging him to stay on track – too little — Goldie (@Gojpgldfeie) August 14, 2024

Historic cover of Time Magazine.



When we fight, we win. #ProudBlue pic.twitter.com/1GnmwLKPnq — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 12, 2024

The next President of the United States. https://t.co/GGJzXIAJXM — Raosnaps (@raosnaps) August 12, 2024

However, there were a few people – on both sides of the political divide – who argued it was a bit strange to feature someone on the cover of a magazine who had declined to be interviewed.

Others claimed the fawning tone was “embarrassing”, describing the article as a “puff piece”, and added that you can’t “reintroduce” someone who has already been in a position of power.

When Kamala Harris’ unpopularity was a drag on the Democratic agenda, the media ran honest stories about her. Now that she’s the Democratic standard-bearer, it’ll be nonstop nonsense puff pieces like this – even when she declines to be interviewed. Beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/PAH6XoaUtB — Akash Chougule (@AkashJC) August 13, 2024

Time magazine attempting to “reintroduce” someone who has been in a position of power for some four years…ok Time. https://t.co/1qNQ3poe3E — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) August 12, 2024

Harris became the Democratic presumptive nominee for the presidency after Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election. She was officially confirmed as the first woman of colour at the top of a major party ticket on 5 August.

Minnesota governor Tim Waltz has been chosen to be Harris’ running mate on the Democratic ticket in the US election, which will be held on 5 November.