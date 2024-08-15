Fans of the 90s can now stay in a life-size Polly Pocket Airbnb

If you were a child of the 90s, and dreamed of staying in a real-life Polly Pocket compact, now you can.

To celebrate Polly Pocket’s 35th birthday, the pocket-sized doll is becoming an Airbnb host, opening her vintage-themed, two-storey Slumber Party Fun compact. It brings to life a tiny world where imagination has no bounds.

The pad is packed with nostalgic surprises to take guests back to their childhoods while getting acclimatised to pocket-sized life. “I can’t wait for you to visit and help celebrate my birthday in my most epic compact ever,” says Polly in the listing.

“Let’s have some serious slumber party fun in my home town of Littleton, where we make the ordinary extraordinary. There’s adventure to be had, from my closet full of nostalgic fashion fun to the surprises I’ve left hidden around the compact. The fun is endless.”

Straight out of a 90s dream

Located in the quaint town of Littleton, Massachusetts (about 45 minutes by car from Boston), Polly’s 42ft-tall compact takes “tiny but mighty” to a new level.

Guests can make friendships bracelets, try on some of Polly’s legendary looks, complete with hair and nail accessories, and “kick back” with popcorn and classic VHS cassette tapes.

Guests can try on some of Polly’s 90s era outfits. (Airbnb/Kelsey McLellan)

“Remember when we used to give each other makeovers and gab until morning? Well, my vanity has everything you need to relive that magic. Press-on nails and butterfly hair clips, anyone?” the listing goes on to boast.

Adding to the 90s nostalgia, the house is stocked with classic treats such Push Pops, Ring Pops and Baby Bottle Pops.

While it is a nostalgic dream come to life, there is an important caveat: the compact doesn’t close because, like Polly, it is “always open to adventure.”

Guests can sleep either on a pull-out sofa (outside) or in a tent 10ft away.

The Polly Pocket faithful and general 90s enthusiasts can book a stay from 21 August.

Airbnb Icons collection

Polly Pocket’s compact is the latest addition to Airbnb’s Icons category, a catalogue of memorable stays and experiences.

Last year, the company launched a realistic version of Barbie’s Malibu Dream House, ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s film. The design was based on the original Mattel design and offered two-night stays along the California coastline.

Past listings include training and a stay at the mansion from the X-Men movies, nights in the house from Home Alone – dim-witted burglars thankfully not included – and even a night at the last-standing Blockbuster video store in Oregon.

