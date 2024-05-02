The famous X-Mansion from animated revival X-Men ’97 is available to book on Airbnb, as part of the rental company’s Icons offerings.

To mark X-Men ’97, which is a revival of the animated series featuring Marvel’s band of mutants from the 90s, Professor X’s home – otherwise known as The Xavier Institute for Higher Learning – is available to book for a one-of-a-kind stay.

Guests at the property located in Westchester, New York, enter a completely real building, which has been given a clever 2D, cartoon makeover to give potential X-Men recruits the X-perience (get it?) of a lifetime.

The experience – separate from a simple stay – is “hosted” by mutant Jubilee, and you can X-pect (OK, that’s quite enough of that):

The opportunity to concoct experiments in Beast’s laboratory

The chance to train like an X-Man in the Danger Room

A stop in the War Room for team briefings and to try on human-detection gizmo Cerebro

An overnight stay in either pyrotechnic Jubilee’s bedroom straight out of the 90s, Wolverine’s room, Beast’s lab, or the new recruits dorm.

Other features in the X-Mansion also include Xavier’s office, Storm and Cyclops’ costumes and a giant, decapitated Sentinel head on the lawn. You know, to show them who’s boss.

The X-Mansion features all you’d want from your favourite mutants (Supplied/ Holly Andres)

Writing alongside the listing on Airbnb’s website, a message from Jubilee to potential guests reads: “If I’m not at the mall, you can find me hanging with my fellow X-Men. We’re talking Cyclops, Storm and Wolverine. I learned how to light up the sky at Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning.

“Basically, I have the power to shoot fireworks from my hands. Rad, huh? Can’t wait to have you over to the house so you can see what we’re all about.”

Fans of X-Men ’97, which has received phenomenal reviews and is the first project from Marvel Studios featuring the mutants since the company regained the film and television rights to the characters with the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney, will be thrilled at the prospect of walking the same hallways as Magneto, Professor X and the other mutants.

A favourite particularly among queer viewers, the X-Men were introduced in Marvel comic books in 1963, spawning various live action spin-offs, animates series and notable queer characters such as Iceman and Mystique.

The X-Mansion is available to book here with stays available from June. Requests to book the X-Men experience, which is separate to a stay, can be made from 9 May.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination, until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”