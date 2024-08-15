A teammate of Jarren Duran has defended the baseball star after he was suspended for two games for yelling a “horrific” homophobic slur at a fan during a game.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was heard shouting “f****t” at a fan while playing a home game against the Houston Astros on Sunday (11 August). He was suspended the following day.

But pitcher Liam Hendriks has come to his defence.

Speaking to the The Boston Globe, pitcher Hendricks said: “This isn’t something he does consistently or anything like that. It wasn’t demeaning in any way. It’s just unfortunately a word that is used in times of frustration and that needs to be eradicated.

“It’s not like he’s an anti-LGBT guy or anything like that. It’s that he had a slip of the tongue and said the wrong word. We’re going to get past this as a team.”

The slur “had nothing to do with that community” Hendricks added.

“I know the word that came out was derogatory but it had nothing to do with trying to put someone down who’s in that community.”

The #RedSox today issued a two-game suspension to Jarren Duran. pic.twitter.com/YlinXxOAWy — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2024

Duran issued an apology after the game, saying: “I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed.

“I apologise to the entire Red Sox organisation, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ+ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

The Red Sox also issued a statement, adding that Duran’s unpaid salary for the two matches will be donated to LGBTQ+ charity PFLAG.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ+ community,” the statement read. We strive to be an organisation that welcomes all fans to [Red Sox home field] Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

