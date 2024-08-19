Trans trendsetter Jools Lebron, who popularised the “very demure” TikTok trend, has announced that she can now afford to transition.

Very demure. Very mindful. Very financially stable. She’s not like the other girls.

TikToker Lebron’s, “very demure” social media trend has caught the attention of everyone from Penn Badgley to Snoopy.

And, after a whirlwind rise to viral fame, trans woman Lebron has announced that she now has the money to pay for her gender-affirming care for the rest of her transition.

“Hey, maybe you should make the videos. Because one day I was playing cashier and making videos on my break and now I’m flying across countries to host events and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition,” she said in a TikTok video. “I finally said it without crying.”

The TikTok star’s success began when she posted a selfie video on the platform earlier this month, satirically telling her followers how to act “mindful” and “cutesy” when going to work.

You may like to watch

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job,” she said.

“A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson, looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you.

“Here’s your reality check, diva. What’s the name you’d like me to make it out to?” she said in the video, which has now been watched more than 33 million times.

Lebron previously opened up about her experience as a trans woman in a very mindful, very cutesy TikTok, posted last year.

She told her followers: “Growing up, I never saw myself as a boy… I was always like, ‘Oh I’m the girl’. People would make fun of me for being gay, for playing with dolls. It never clicked with me because in my mind, I’m a fierce diva.

“I had gay uncles but I was like… that’s not me. He’s not a diva, that’s a grown man.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.