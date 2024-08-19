Kamala Harris is set to formally accept her nomination for president of the Democratic party at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024.

The DNC will be heading underway on 19 August (Monday) in Chicago, Illinois, and will see the Vice President formally accepting her presidential nomination on behalf of the Democratic party.

Of course, Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were already named on 5 August as the Democratic nominees after President Joe Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election.

Around 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the DNC convention at the United Center in the Windy City, including 5,000 delegates from all 50 states and territories. Keep reading to see who will be speaking at the DNC.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden will deliver a speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). (Getty)

Biden has been confirmed to deliver a speech at the DNC convention, where he is set to hand over the baton to Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said: “He will certainly speak at the DNC convention, and I think there’ll be a lot of excitement.

“I think folks are going to be, again, excited to see the president next week.”

Hilary Clinton

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also set to speak at the convention event on Monday, while her husband and former president Bill Clinton will be speaking before Walz on 21 August (Wednesday).

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also take to the event. (Getty)

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will each be delivering their respective speeches on 20 August (Tuesday).

Their appearances come after the Obamas endorsed Harris just days after Biden’s departure. The Obamas said Harris has “the strength that this critical moment demands”.

Tim Walz

Harris’ running mate will also formally accept the party’s nomination. (Getty Images)

Walz will also be taking to the podium on Wednesday, where he will formally accept the party’s nomination.

It comes just 15 days after he was announced as Harris’ choice for running mate.

Jason Carter

Former president Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter is suspected to be speaking on the 39th president’s behalf at the convention, a source told NBC News.

Doug Emhoff

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is expected to speak at the event. (Getty)

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is also expected to head to the stage towards the end of the convention.

The second gentleman will likely note the historic milestone of potentially becoming the first-ever first husband in history.

Kamala Harris

In keeping with tradition, Harris herself will conclude the final day of the convention on 22 August (Thursday) as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic party’s 2024 presidential candidate.