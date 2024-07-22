Kamala Harris has officially declared it a Brat summer on her new ‘Kamala HQ’ campaign account, with Charli XCX’s support.

Following the news that President Joe Biden is officially dropping out of the election race, his Vice President and the new Democrat frontrunner Kamala Harris has embraced Charli XCX’s Brat summer, as well as the singer’s official endorsement.

It’s probably also worth noting that it isn’t just Charli XCX who’s thrown their support behind Harris – President Biden has also formally endorsed her, saying: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

However, Charli’s influence is a bit more noticeable on social media at the moment, given that the Kamala HQ official X account has rebranded with a neon green header and font choice of the Brat album artwork.

With the spotlight shifting from Biden to Harris, her social media team have clearly decided to embrace the Brat-related memes that have been circulating online, from the singer’s signature album style to TikTok edits.

The Biden campaign’s official account, Biden-Harris HQ, has officially rebranded to Kamala HQ with a ‘brat’ theme. pic.twitter.com/xy4FhdE5h7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

In describing the concept of Brat, Charli shared that it represents someone who has a “pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra”.

In a TikTok, the singer added that the meaning off Brat induces: “that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown.”

“But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

The news must have got to Charli that Harris has embraced her Brat era. When Biden stepped back, the singer quickly shared her endorsement of Harris.

Posting to X (Twitter), Charli XCX declared: “Kamala IS brat.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The post currently has over 13 million views and 220,000 likes.

The viral combination of Harris and Charli definitely seems to have given Harris a boost in momentum with the younger generation in particular.

One clip that was posted at the start of July but has been re-shared over the weekend, features clips and audio of Harris speaking remixed and combined with songs from the Brat album.

why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat pic.twitter.com/hqcmerD1Pb — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 3, 2024

“why did I stay up till 3am making a von dutch brat coconut tree edit featuring kamala harris and why can’t I stop watching it on repeat” the user posted alongside the viral edit to Charli’s Brat track “Von dutch”.

The remixed edit samples Harris in a 2023 speech recalling that her mother once told her: “Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

On Sunday (21 July), Harris thanked the President for his endorsement, and praised him for stepping down in the face of widespread concern that, at 81, Biden was simply too old for another four year term in office.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she said.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”