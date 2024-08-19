Trans indie singer-songwriter Freddie Lewis has dropped the music video for his new single “Sundays”, and fans are already calling it incredible.

The new single from the up-and-coming musician from Bristol tells the story of a devastating break-up, and how he had to slowly learn to get over it, with Sundays being the most difficult days to navigate.

“I’d figured out all the fun things, the late nights and dancing and trips but in the quiet time there was this space I couldn’t seem to fill. Sundays were the hardest because they’d always been the highlight of my week,” Lewis recently told B24/7.

“I realised all the other things were easier because they were a distraction, and sitting at home alone was when the change really set in.”

The track begins as a folksy, slow-burn song before bursting into life.

“I’m writing, feeling, looks like I’m healing, I’m meeting new people and spending my evenings how I want, with myself,” Lewis sings. “Caring ‘bout my health, I’m learning, I’m patient, I’m finding my way since you walked away.”

The video features Lewis loafing about on his sofa, with burlesque performer Cici Noir trying to coax him into feeling alive again.

It’s not until the explosive bridge that Lewis lets accepts, in a metaphor for him finally working out what to do with himself on Sundays. Fans have already declared the single “incredible”, “amazing”, and “art”.

Lewis dropped his debut single “Growing Pains”, a song specifically about his experience as a trans man, in 2021. It has more than 250,000 streams on Spotify, and he has gone on to appear at Glastonbury.

His tour Cabaret hits the UK in September and October.

“Sundays” is available to stream now.

