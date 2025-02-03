Prime Video’s new single-camera comedy series Clean Slate is making its debut on the streaming platform later this week, and Laverne Cox is clearly its shining star.

Cox – a truly versatile and high-profile trans actor, who has previously played Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black and Kacy Duke in Inventing Anna – stars in Clean Slate as Desiree, a trans woman who relocates back to Alabama to repair her relationship with her father Harry (George Wallace) after two decades of estrangement.

Harry is described as an “old-school car wash owner” who is “outspoken” and has no idea Desiree will be showing up – he is expecting his son to turn up – so some might imagine it to be a series full of intolerance and a storyline where Desire must ‘convince’ her dad to accept her.

However, from the moment that she turns up on his doorstep, Harry is largely welcoming despite his initial shock.

It is this simple gesture of acceptance that sets the tone for the rest of the series, created by Cox, Wallace, and Dan Ewen.

Harry is portrayed as a kind-hearted church-goer who is not exactly progressive but also isn’t hateful.

Harry and Desiree have to figure out how to be a father and a daughter after so long apart, and while Desiree does face bigotry throughout the show, it is not the main conflict nor is her right to exist called into question.

Familial and romantic love, as well as Desiree figuring out how to reestablish herself after moving back to Alabama and facing professional setbacks, is at the centre of the show.

Clean Slate is an extremely poignant show, especially amid the anti-trans fervour coming from the Trump administration.

You may like to watch

Laverne Cox herself admitted that she broke down in tears when it was clear he had won over former Vice President Kamala Harris.

She said: “I don’t want to be in too much fear, but I’m scared. As a public figure, with all my privilege, I’m scared, and I’m particularly scared because I’m a public figure. I feel like I could be targeted. I think they spent close to $100 million on anti-trans ads. It’s deeply concerning.”

Clean Slate premieres on Prime Video on Thursday February 6.