Hundreds turn out for Pride festival in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu

Hundreds of people have taken part in a Pride festival in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

The annual parade, on Tuesday (20 August), was the first since gay couples have been able to legally register same-sex marriages, with a lesbian couple making history in February by becoming the first to have their marriages recognised by the government.

The LGBTQ+ community paraded through Kathmandu. (Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Crowds paraded through the capital to mark equal rights and to remember those who couldn’t join them – the date coincided with the festival of Gai Jatra, which celebrates those who have died in the past year.

The Nepal Pride parade coincided with the festival of Gai Jatra. (Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bhumika Shrestha, a gay rights activist and actress, said: “Gai Jatra festival is a festival that [has a long tradition, and we all are here to help preserve and continue the tradition, and as a sexual minority are doing our part to save the tradition,” VOA News reported.

Locals took to the streets to celebrate. (Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

“We also celebrate the day as a Pride parade.”

Fancy costumes dominated the Pride parade. (Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Image)

Nepal is the second Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, following Taiwan, whose parliament passed a law to legalise equality in 2019.

You may like to watch

The event was a riot of bright colours. (Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto/ Getty Images)

Thailand looks set become the third after its lower house passed a bill which gives legal recognition to same-sex marriage.

In June, the country’s senate passed a final reading of the bill. It now requires royal endorsement from King Vajiralongkorn before becoming law.

Birds of a feather flocked together in Kathmandu. (Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty)

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.