Two out trans candidates are running for office in Nepal for the first time

Two out trans candidates are running for office in Nepal, marking the first time that out trans candidates have run for the positions.

Honey Maharjan and Mouni Maharjan are both rallying for a role in parliament. Both Honey and Mouni, who are not related despite sharing the same surname, are in the running for the local by-elections in the country.

Although Nepal is hailed for having some of the most progressive LGBTQ+ rights in South Asia, there has not been an out LGBTQ+ member to hold public office since 2008.

Honey, 44, is hoping that her candidacy “will inspire others in the queer community to participate openly in future elections”. On Sunday (1 December), she will run for the role of Mayor of Kirtipur, a Municipality on the outskirts of the capital of Kathmandu.

Honey Maharjan (left) and Mouni Maharjan (centre) are rallying for roles in office in Kirtipur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. (PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite legal advancements, Honey noted that those in the queer community in Nepal often face discrimination in many walks of life, including employment, healthcare, and education settings.

“Until now, not one of our community members had exercised the right to run for mayoral elections in Nepal,” Honey said.

You may like to watch

“When I remember my past, it’s like a nightmare because I faced a lot of discrimination and abuse. Like other transgender people, I want to change this,” she added.

“We are also part of this society and can contribute to the betterment of society. This is what I want to do if I am elected.”

Meanwhile, Mouni is running for a ward chair role in the same area. Both candidates are part of the People’s Socialist Party Nepal.

Mouni, 29, is campaigning against LGBTQ+ discrimination, especially in the workplace and at school. She explained that she wants to create jobs for the community and implement LGBTQ+-focused classes in school to raise awareness.

She said: “I will work to add a curriculum in school courses regarding the community so that the new generation will easily accept our presence and be treated better.”

Former parliamentarian Sunil Babu Pant previously led LGBTQ+-focused campaigns, including fighting for equal marriage rights.

“Since I left the parliament [in 2013], no one has been elected. So, our voice has not been present in the lawmaking bodies and policy-making bodies,” Babu Pant told AFP.

“We now have two candidates this election. This is hugely a positive development for Nepal.”