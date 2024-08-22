Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her partner Pip Loth have made their red carpet debut, marking the first time they have stepped out together for an event since announcing their relationship nine months ago.

Bassingthwaighte — perhaps best known for her time on the Australian soap opera Neighbours — marked her first red-carpet appearance with Loth after making their relationship public in November 2023.

Heading up for the Take My Hand premiere in Sydney on 20 August (Tuesday), the Australian singer and actress wowed in an all-black latex dress from Common Hours. Meanwhile, her stage manager partner Loth — who uses they/them pronouns — made a case for matching outfits in black cargo trousers and a blazer from Dion Lee.

Pip Loth (left) and Natalie Bassingthwaighte (right) put on a loved-up display at the Take My Hand premiere. (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty)

The pair looked loved up in the images, with the couple cosying up together and Bassingthwaighte caressing Loth’s face. The actress shared her own photos of the evening to social media, telling fans that she spent the night with “this incredible human! @piploth”.

“You are kind and generous, talented, funny and you looked incredible,” she wrote.

The “Someday Soon” singer previously revealed that her social media was flooded with hate after announcing her relationship with Loth in Stellar Magazine, following the end of her 12-year marriage to ex-husband Cameron McGlinchey.

Bassingthwaighte said on the social media platform at the time: “I don’t understand how people have time to go on people’s pages and comment so viciously and horrifically and intentionally make people feel awful.

“We all deserve respect and love because we are all human. We all cry, we all bleed, we all suffer,” she said. “Hate just brings more hate. And I don’t have any hate in my life.”

Despite the anti-LGBTQ+ hate the pair have received online, Bassingthwaighte told news.com.au that she feels “more like myself” since coming out.

The 2024 Mardi Gras Debutante Ball headliner said about her sexuality: “I’m definitely still navigating all of that… I can say that I honestly feel more like myself than I ever had in my life. And that’s what’s been like, whoa. I really feel comfortable in every single way.”