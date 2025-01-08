Monsters’ star Cooper Koch makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Stuart McClave

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Cooper Koch has made his red carpet debut with his boyfriend Stuart McClave at the Golden Globes 2025.

The out gay actor was nominated for his work in Ryan Murphy’s controversial anthology on Netflix. The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dramatised the brothers’ 1989 murder of their parents. Both were sentenced to life in prison after claiming in court that they were sexually abused by their father.

Cooper Koch (right) was pictured for the first time on the red carpet with his boyfriend Start McClave (left). (Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Koch played younger sibling Erik and, after rejecting the idea of reprising the role, was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series category. Despite this marking Koch’s first-ever Golden Globe nod, the 28-year-old was pipped to the post by Colin Farrell for his performance in The Penguin.

Who is Cooper Koch’s partner?

The Golden Globes also marked the first red carpet event in which Koch’s partner Stuart McClave attended, despite historically keeping his private life, well, private. McClave is no stranger to the limelight, though, as he is a filmmaker, director, producer, and writer in his own right.

McClave (right) is a filmmaker, director, producer, and writer. (Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

McClave is behind several projects, including Covert Kitchens, How Booze Built America, World’s Toughest Trucker, and more. He is perhaps best known, though, for writing, directing and producing the 2022 Richard Williams documentary On the Line: The Richard Williams Story, which details the life of the Venus and Serena Williams coach.

Despite the pair first making an appearance in 2025 on the Golden Globes red carpet, Koch appeared to first mention his partner by name in December 2024. He told GQ Australia at the Man of the Year event that his “personal” choice was “my partner, Stuart McClave”.

Is Cooper Koch married?

Despite being pictured at the Emmy Awards 2024 with a ring on his wedding finger, Koch is not married, as per People.

In an interview on Andy Cohen Live, he explained that the jewellery belonged to his grandfather. “We were getting ready, and I didn’t have any jewellery on. And I was with my boyfriend, and we went into my room, and I was looking through my jewellery, and I had this ring that was my grandfather’s, and I was like, ‘Oh, I should just wear this ring,’” he explained.

“And then we just put it on my ring finger, and it just kind of became this little, like, I don’t know, romantic, protective mechanism.”