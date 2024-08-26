Beauty influencer Gerry, also known as Gazello Beauty, was born with a severe genetic developmental defect meaning they have large eyes.

Megalocornea causes oversized corneas, the part of the eye that lets in light. According to Cleveland Clinic, the rare disease can cause the fluid-filled space between the cornea and iris (the coloured area of the eye) to become deeper than normal.

Speaking about the disease, TikToker Gerry said they were born with “an extremely rare eye condition” and their appearance is “definitely not contacts”.

According to rarediseases.org, only 40 people in the world have been diagnosed with the condition.

Although their eyes are not sore, the disease means that they had a higher chance of injury as a youngster and Gerry had an accident involving paper and their eye, which they described as “painful”.

