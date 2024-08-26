Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson was one of 332 players who played at the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) pre-qualifying last week.

Having to finish in the top 96 to qualify for the next round, Davidson tied for 42nd place during the tournament, shooting a four-round 284, including a one-under-par 71 at the Rancho Mirage event, in California, on Sunday (25 August).

Davidson will now compete in another qualifying tournament in Florida in October in the hope of advancing to the final qualifier at the end of the year.

Who is Hailey Davidson?

Hailey Davidson. (Instagram/@haileydgolf)

Davidson is a transgender golfer who is hoping to make it at the LPGA tournament.

She was previously banned from competing in a pro golf tournament in Florida but was granted permission by the LPGA to compete in their qualifying games under the organisation’s transgender inclusion policy, which was introduced in 2010.

Davidson has faced a backlash from a number of female players, as well as Caitlyn Jenner, who claimed the golfer was “mediocre” prior to transitioning and had no chance of “making it in the [Professional Golfers’ Association]” but now is excelling by competing as a woman.

Jenner said that this information was gleaned from private conversations with several professional golfers.

But Davidson recently posted on her Instagram: “I will never understand athletes who blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures. If you don’t take accountability for your failures, then you will never actually be good enough to make it.”

Are there any other transgender golfers?

There are three other known transgender golfers.

Mianne Bagger, from Denmark, was the first trans woman to play in a professional golf tournament, in 2004, but no longer plays professionally.

Former California police officer Lana Lawless is best-known for forcing the LPGA to change its inclusion policy to include trans women, by suing for the right to compete.

Canadian-born Bobbi Lancaster, a family doctor, became the first trans woman to compete in LPGA qualifiers but did not make it to the final round.