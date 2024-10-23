Nearly 300 female golfers have signed an open letter to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) calling on the organisation to repeal its trans inclusion policies, as trans player Hailey Davidson competes.

Back in August, Davidson – who was born in Scotland and now lives in the US – took part in the LPGA pre-qualifying and tied for 42nd place, meaning she qualified for the next round in October.

Davidson began the second round of the LPGA qualifier on Tuesday (22 October) in Venice, Florida – the start of which was delayed due to Hurricane Milton – with a round of 78, placing her in 171st position out of 194 players.

The letter from the Independent Women’s Forum, was shared exclusively with Outkick, was sent to the LPGA on August 19, three days before the pre-qualifying stage of qualifying school (Q-school).

The letter sent by the group, which campaigns against trans inclusion in sports, allegedly contained the signatures of 275 golfers and states: “We all know there can be no equal athletic opportunity for women without a separate female golf category.

“Yet, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) continues to propagate a policy that allows male athletes to qualify, compete and win in women’s golf, even as several national and international governing bodies of sport and state legislatures increasingly reject these unjust and inequitable policies that harm female athletes.”

It goes on to state: “LPGA policy does not explicitly state eligibility based on sex. It is essential for the integrity and fairness of women’s golf to have a clear and consistent participation policy in place based on a player’s immutable sex.

“There are differences between the sexes—female and male—that specifically affect our sport of golf.

“The male advantage in driving the ball is estimated around a 30% performance advantage; this is an enormous difference in the context of sport.

“Anatomical differences between males and females affect clubhead speed and regulating consistency at ball contact.

“Females have higher mean heart rates and encounter greater physiological demands while playing, especially at high altitudes.

“The anatomical differences are not removed with male testosterone suppression. There is no way to turn a male into a female. Being female is not equated to being male with a reduction in strength.”

The male advantage in driving a golf ball is around a 30% performance advantage.



⛳️ Male golfer Hailey Davidson competes at the 2nd stage of LPGA qualifying school as 275 female golfers urge the LPGA to #KeepWomensGolfFemaleXX.



The LPGA’s gender policy seeks to “provide transgender athletes an avenue to membership and opportunity to participate in events, and in an effort to assure fair competition for all members and participant”.

It states those who have transitioned are eligible to participate if they provide a written letter to the LPGA stating their gender is female, they have undergone gender reassignment surgery, taken hormones at least one year prior and maintained testosterone levels for the duration of participation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, applicants transitioning to male who either declare their gender identity to be male or commence hormone treatment for such purpose will not be eligible for membership or entry into a tournament,” the policy adds.

In the second qualifier, the top 35 players will advance to the final round.