Anti-LGBTQ+ post on X backfires hilariously on sender

An anti-LGBTQ+ reply to a tweet about a doctor who performs gender-affirming surgery, has backfired spectacularly on the sender.

The original post on X/Twitter asking people to share any experience they had of the doctor received thousands of views but only a couple of comments. But in the replies, someone called them a ‘nonce’ – an anti-LGBTQ+ slur used against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Perhaps unknown to the person, however, the GIF, which read “nonce” with an arrow pointed upwards, actually pointed directly at their oown profile picture.

The person who had tweeted the request was quick to spot this and wrote: “If you’re going to call random LGBT people pedophiles [sic] via the medium of GIF, maybe make sure the arrow doesn’t point at yourself. Twat.”

If you're going to try and call random LGBT people pedophiles via the medium of GIF, maybe make sure the arrow doesn't point at yourself lol. Twat pic.twitter.com/ark3GwYn2g — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) August 11, 2024

Research collated by the American Journal of Surgery, and published in April, showed that transition-related regret is considerably lower than that which follows having children, abortions and even knee surgery – despite what some right-wing pundits would have you believe.

A lawyer previously told PinkNews that people who call others a “groomer” or “paedophile”, or use other anti-LGBTQ+ slurs online, could be in “serious danger of being sued”. Despite this, many people still use them freely on social media.

In April, Laurence Fox was ordered by a court to pay a total of £180,000 to former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal, after he called them paedophiles during an online argument.

