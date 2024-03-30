Leading civil rights organisation the Southern Poverty Law Center has added Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik to their hate watchlist, describing her as an “anti-LGBTQ+ extremist.”

The Libs of TikTok X account, which frequently posts anti-LGBTQ+ content, has been linked with bomb threats towards US schools, according to an investigation by Vice, who uncovered that at least 11 schools or school districts that had been featured on Libs of TikTok had received bomb threats less than one week later.

The account has become infamous for pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation about the LGBTQ+ community – particularly LGBTQ+ minors. Its tweets have also been accused of sparking right-wing hate and harassment campaigns against teachers, medical professionals, schools, and even White House staff.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s listing for Raichik reads:

“Chaya Raichik is the founder of the social media account @LibsofTikTok (LTT) who helped revive in right-wing propaganda the anti-LGBTQ+ “groomer” slur, which implies that all LGBTQ+ people are pedophiles.

“She spreads the anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theory that “groomers” have infiltrated every social institution with the intent of “sexualizing” children.”

“Her reign of terror must come to an end”

Many people took to X to voice their support for the SPLC’s decision to add her to their extremist watchlist.

LGBTQ+ legislative researcher and activist Allison Chapman tweeted about the watchlist and described Raichik’s activities as a “reign of terror”; her replies were immediately spammed with messages from Raichik’s supporters, with many celebrating the listing and even describing it as a “badge of honour”.

Her reign of terror must come to an end. pic.twitter.com/U10ZieewnH — Allison Chapman (@AlliRaine22) March 29, 2024

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s listing for Raichik is extremely long and detailed. Some key points include:

“In addition to suspensions of care and terror among America’s health care workers, (her) disinformation campaign has been the basis for right-wing legislative efforts to ban gender-affirming health care in the United States.”



“On Aug. 25, 2022, Raichik posted an audio recording purporting to confirm her claims that Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., was also providing “gender-affirming hysterectomies on minors.” Although the hospital denied the report… they also received threats, including death threats directed to doctors and bomb threats. “



“Along with threats to children’s physical safety – including bomb threats to children’s hospitals – the disinformation campaign led some hospitals and clinics to suspend care or remove vital information from their websites, which jeopardizes the lives of LGBTQ+ people”.



“Raichik led an anti-inclusive education campaign that relied on conspiracy theory, anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda and the ‘groomer’ slur. In addition to advocating bans of LGBTQ+ books, Raichik has advocated for schools to “out” LGBTQ+ kids and called for LGBTQ+ teachers to be fired.”



“Raichik and anti-inclusive education groups have falsely claimed that providing safe bathrooms for transgender students will result in schools installing litter boxes for children who identify as cats.”

Raichik has recently become known for posting personal information about LGBTQ+ staff members in various fields across the US, not just teachers and doctors.

In October 2023, Chaya Raichik posted a photo of Tyler Cherry, who works as a spokesperson for the department of interior, on her account in a personal attack on the government employee, writing that it’s “impossible” for the Biden administration “not to hire complete weirdos”.

In November 2023, former US college swimmer Riley Gaines and Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik both targeted a cis rabbi with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), calling her a “man pretending to be a woman”.

You can read the SPLC’s full entry on Chaya Raichik here.