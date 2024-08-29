Gwyneth Paltrow is set to join Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, a new ping-pong movie. The upcoming film marks her first big screen role since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Goop founder — who famously launched both vagina and orgasm-scented candles — will join the A Complete Unknown actor in the Josh Safdie-directed (one-half of the Uncut Gems’ directors) movie. Paltrow and Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is set to be distributed by A24.

Co-writing the original screenplay is Safdie, alongside Ronald Bronstein (Uncut Gems, Good Time). While plot details are thin on the ground at this stage, rumours have swirled that the movie was inspired by a pro ping-pong player, despite being a fictionalised original movie.

Although Paltrow’s most recent film credit was five years ago in the Marvel Studios film, the Paltrow-inspired I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical will soon be heading to the West End, London.

The Diana Vickers-fronted musical follows Paltrow’s infamous ski trial, with the synopsis reading: “Retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, sues the Shakespeare in Love star for thousands after she supposedly ploughed into him.”

Elsewhere, Chalamet has recently featured in Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Bones and All, and is currently gearing up to take on the role of Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic.

The film sees the actor in the starring role and even provides his vocals to truly channel the legendary singer-songwriter.

Searchlight Pictures shared the official teaser trailer on 24 July, showing the actor embodying the singer with Dylan’s iconic suede jacket, sunglasses, and voluminous curls.

The trailer also showed fans a glimpse of Monica Barbaro as singer-songwriter Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russio, Edward Norton as singer Pete Seeger, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

Marty Supreme is yet to announce a release date, with the upcoming movie appearing to be in the early stages of production.