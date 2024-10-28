Hundreds gathered at Manhattan’s Washington Square Park for the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest this weekend, only for none other than the man himself to arrive.

The contest had been advertised around New York City, promising a $50 cash prize for the person who looked most like the American-French actor, whose breakthrough arrived with Luca Guadagnino‘s gay coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name.

YouTuber Anthony Po, the event organiser, said he had received thousands of RSVPs to an online invite to celebrate Chalamet, who has since starred in Dune and Wonka.

The actor remains booked and busy – he’s in the soon-to-be-released Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and is currently shooting the ping-pong movie Marty Supreme – yet he managed to schedule a quick visit to the contest in his diary.

LMAOO TIMOTHEE CHALAMET ACTUALLY SHOWED UP TO THE TIMOTHEE CHALAMET LOOKALIKE CONTEST IN WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK pic.twitter.com/yDt7tl6T2p — industry s3 awards campaign manager 🍉 (@itweetabttv) October 27, 2024

Contestants – predominately young men with dark curls and high cheekbones – were quizzed on their French language skills, their philosophies on improving the world and their romantic intentions with Kylie Jenner.

Miles Mitchell from Staten Island was crowned the winner as the King of Chalamets. He was dressed in a full Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy from his briefcase to the excited crowd.

Chalamet’s arrival left the crowd and contestants stunned. His appearance was brief, posing with a few contestants before making his way back into a car and leaving the scene.

Timothée Chalamet making a surprise appearance at his look-alike contest in NYC. pic.twitter.com/z5hdXTVfpN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 27, 2024

However, the event was not without drama.

GQ reported that New York City Police Department officers arrested one Chalamet lookalike after “yelling for the crowd to disperse for gathering without a permit.”

The crowd chanted “Free Timmy!” and “Let him go!” and “This is fascism!” as seen on the AP Livestream.

As well as the arrest, contest organiser Po received a $500 fine for holding a non-permitted event.

In a statement to the BBC, the New York Police Department said it responded to “an unscheduled demonstration at Washington Square Park.”

The BBC noted: “It added that people were taken into custody and later released with a summons. It was not clear what the group were allegedly demonstrating over.”

Online, Chalamet stands were gobsmacked to see the actual Chalamet’s brief appearance at the contest and their reactions birthed some hilarious memes.

On X, one user posted: “why did timothee show up. I’m crying.”

Another quote tweeted the post with “the worms on arrakis.” A reference to sci-fi epic Dune, in which Chalamet plays main character Paul Atreides.

The Dune memes continued with a scene of Chalamet walking through a swarming crowd in the film re-contextualised for the contest: “Timothée walking through the crowd at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest.”

Timothée walking through the crowd at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/MJTznKXchs — a spice unknown (@possiblythefall) October 27, 2024

Others were hooked to their screens as the contest took place.

So much so, they used the iconic Sims reaction meme: “not now sweetie. mommys watching the timothée chalamet look-alike contest rn.”

not now sweetie



mommys watching the timothée chalamet look-alike contest rn pic.twitter.com/eokmi516IY — َ (@chlmtslut) October 27, 2024

Here are some of our other favourite Chalamet lookalike contest reactions:

he had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/zjqHqNXC6U — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) October 27, 2024

“i never see u at the club” okay and i never see you at the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest livestream pic.twitter.com/Qo2AzIHbyw — salvi (@yassambassador) October 27, 2024

timothée chalamet aka the people’s princess pic.twitter.com/OlxOFWAvy7 — ⚘️ (@timoatreides) October 27, 2024

Several thousand people attended.

Over $5,000 raised for charity.

One winner.

A day many won't forget.



Before. After. pic.twitter.com/zcIaioNWrZ — Club Chalamet 💫 (@ClubChalamet) October 28, 2024

