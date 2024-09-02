A man who was “hell-bent on violence” has been convicted of assaulting a gay man who was leaving Bournemouth Pride with his boyfriend.

Ivan Browne, 26, of Ballam Grove, in Poole, was given a deferred sentence until 28 February for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm on 9 July 2022, in Meyrick Park when Browne yelled at the victim “you queer ****”, before grabbing his t-shirt and making him fall into a bush of nettles, the Bournemouth Daily Echo reported.

Browne continued to punch and kick the victim, who felt the knee of his previously injured leg pop out of place. After a member of the public stepped in to help, Browne spat on him and stamped on his hand.

Victim left ‘paralysed by fear’

The victim, who said in an impact statement he is now too afraid to hold his partner’s hand in public, was able to escape to a nearby football club where the police were called.

He was left with a fractured hand, a hairline fracture to his leg and bruising to his ribs and said he has been “paralysed by fear”.

You may like to watch

In mitigation, Amber Athill, said the attack was “entirely out of character”, adding her client wasn’t homophobic and has a gay uncle.

She said the attack happened “because he was drunk and angry and looking for trouble”, having turned to alcohol following his grandfather’s death three months earlier.

Judge Robert Pawson condemned the attack as “disgraceful”, adding: “Your mother tried to hold you back but you were hell-bent on violence.”

Browne’s sentence will be suspended if he stops smoking cannabis, does not reoffend, stays in employment and saves £2,500 ($3,300) for compensation, the judge added.